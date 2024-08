At around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, here's a rundown of customers without power by county:

Greene - 2,858

Westchester - 2,647

Columbia - 2,046

Ulster - 1,676

Dutchess - 1,596

Saratoga - 1,120

Rockland - 1,077

Sullivan - 965

Rensselaer - 684

Putnam - 614

Orange - 260

Albany - 186

Schenectady - 69

