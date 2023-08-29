New Update: 21-Year-Old Intentionally Injured Man With ATV In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Yorktown resident Kyle Frankild, age 21, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 28 around 7:40 p.m. on assault charges stemming from an incident at a baseball field in Yorktown, according to the town's police department.

On the day of the incident, Sunday, Aug. 27, around 2:45 p.m., Yorktown officers responded to a baseball field at 2406 Hunterbrook Rd. on reports that a man had been struck by an ATV and rendered unconscious as a result.

Arriving officers found that the man had suffered a severe leg injury as well as wounds to his head and chest. Police then applied a tourniquet to the man's leg and gave him medical aid before he was taken to Westchester Medical Center by Advanced Life Support.

Authorities then began an investigation into the crash, which eventually determined that Frankild had allegedly intentionally driven his ATV into the man at a high speed. Frankild then left the field and was found at a Yorktown residence off Route 202, according to Yorktown Police.

Frankild also suffered injuries to his face as a result of the crash and was also taken to Westchester Medical Center.

The next day, an arrest warrant for the arrest of Frankild was filed with the Yorktown Justice Court and approved, leading to his arrest at Westchester Medical Center on Monday. He was charged with first-degree assault, a felony, police said.

Frankild now remains in police custody pending arraignment at a future date. Yorktown Police are still investigating the crash.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

