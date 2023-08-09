New System Packed With Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Could Cause Flooding

Current forecast models project the system will arrive from west to east starting late Thursday morning, Aug. 10.

Heavy rain is expected to begin in New York City area, Hudson Valley, and Capital regions, and western Connecticut around midday Thursday and later in the afternoon in Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut.

About a half of an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts where there may be flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Ahead of the arrival of the system, Wednesday, Aug. 9 will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the mid-80s.

After Thursday's storms push through overnight, Friday, Aug. 11 will be sunny and pleasant, with a high temperature in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

The weekend should be mainly dry with mostly sunny skies on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13 with a high temperature in the mid-80s on both days.

There's a chance of overnight showers from Saturday evening into Sunday morning in much of the region, with thunderstorms possible in eastern New England, where isolated tornadoes are possible during that time.

