New Storm Will Mark Start Of Unsettled Stretch, Shift In Temperatures: Here's What's Coming

Ahead of the arrival of the system, It will remain cold and dry on Sunday, Jan. 21, and Monday, Jan. 22, with a high temperature in the upper 20s on Sunday and mid-30s on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind-chill values will be in the single digits Sunday and teens on Monday.

Clouds will increase Monday night ahead of the arrival of the storm on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

It will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature of around 40 degrees. Rain will become possible starting in the afternoon before becoming likely in the evening, when it will mix with sleet in inland areas and snow farther north.

Parts of upstate New York and northern New England could see up to 6 inches of snowfall.

See the image above from AccuWeather.com for projections: with 1 to 3 inches in areas shown in sky blue and 3 to 6 inches in Columbia blue.

Rainy weather will continue on both Thursday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Jan. 26 with a high temperature in the mid-40s on Thursday and upper 40s to around 50 degrees on Friday.

