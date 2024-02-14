New Storm To Bring More Snow To Parts Of Northeast: Here's Track, Timing, 5-Day Forecast

The time frame for the storm is Thursday night, Feb. 15 into the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 16, according to the National Weather Service.

Unlike the system that moved through on Tuesday, Feb. 13, this storm will dump the most snow in areas farthest north and inland.

In the image above from AccuWeather.com, areas in sky blue are expected to see 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, with 3 to 6 inches in those spots in upstate New York and parts of Vermont shaded in Columbia blue.

Ahead of the storm's arrival, it will be brisk, bright, and sunny on Valentine's Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14 with a high temperature in the low to mid-30s with wind-chill values in the teens and 20s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday, and it will be continued cold, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s and wind-chill values about 10 to 15 degrees lower.

The storm system will bring showers and rain to areas farther south Thursday night before it quickly moves out before daybreak Friday.

Skies will quickly become sunny on Friday morning on what will be a breezy day with strong winds between around 10 and 25 miles per hour and gusts up to around 30 miles per hour. The high temperature will generally be in the upper 30s.

There will be a new chance for light snow overnight Friday into Saturday, Feb. 17.

After morning clouds on Saturday, it will become mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-30s.

The outlook for Sunday, Feb. 18 calls for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

