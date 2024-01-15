New Snowfall Projection Map: Parts Of Rockland Could See 4 Inches Of Accumulation

The time frame for the storm is late Monday night, Jan. 15 into early Tuesday evening, Jan. 16.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service said in a Winter Weather Advisory that's in effect from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. "The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning or evening commutes."

According to the weather service, plan to expect the following during the time the advisory is in effect:

Mixed precipitation and a widespread snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. (See the first image above for expected snowfall projections from the National Weather Service.)

Portions of Westchester, Rockland, and Orange counties, and northern New Jersey, could see 3 to 4 inches of snowfall. (Areas in dark blue in the image above.)

Slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning or evening commutes.

Both Wednesday, Jan. 17, and Thursday, Jan. 19 will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds both days and the high temperature at or around the freezing mark both days.

The chances have increased for another winter storm on track to arrive during the day on Friday, Jan. 19 that could linger into Friday evening with the potential for accumulating snow.

There's uncertainty surrounding its potential strength and potential snowfall amounts.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

