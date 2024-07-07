New Rounds Of Thunderstorms Will Follow Much-Awaited Relief From Humidity: 5-Day Forecast

High pressure will build in from the Ohio Valley during the day on Sunday, July 7. Humidity levels won't be as oppressive as the previous few days, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

High clouds will mix with sunshine for much of the day, but an afternoon or early evening showers is possible.

Monday, July 8, will be noticeably less humid, but the mercury is expected to hit 90 degrees once again.

Tuesday, July 9, will be partly sunny most of the day, with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

A return of more humid air will lead to a chance of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Storms could continue into the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 10.

it will be cloudy throughout the day on Wednesday. The high temperature will be in the upper 80s, and more showers and storms will be possible from mid-afternoon into the evening.

It won't be as warm on Thursday, July 11, with the high in the low 80s and partly sunny skies.

For the third straight day, showers and storms will be possible, and the time frame is familiar: from mid-afternoon into the evening.

