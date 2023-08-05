New Rounds Of Storms On Track For Region After Dry, Pleasant Weekend: 5-Day Forecast

It will be mostly sunny and pleasant on Saturday, Aug. 5, with a high temperature in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Look for more of the same on Sunday, Aug. 6 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature again in the low 80s.

Unsettled conditions are on track to return overnight Sunday into Monday, Aug. 7 with a chance of showers and thunderstorms that will last into Tuesday, Aug. 8. Some of the storms could be severe. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Scattered showers and storms will then be possible throughout the day Monday through Tuesday morning before skies gradually become partly cloudy.

The high temperature Monday will be around 80 degrees and in the mid-80s on Tuesday.

The outlook for Wednesday, Aug. 9 calls for sunny skies and a high temperature in. themid-80s.

