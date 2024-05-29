New Round Of Thunderstorms Takes Aim At Northeast: Here's Timing, 5-Day Forecast

According to the National Weather Service, after a sunny start on Wednesday, May 29, clouds will increase in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s.

The storm chance will start from west to east in the middle of the afternoon, with showers and storms more likely in the evening.

About a quarter to a half-inch inch of rainfall is expected from the system, with locally higher amounts possible.

Thursday, May 30, will be partly sunny and pleasant, with a high temperature of around 70 degrees. There could be a scattered afternoon shower and an isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Skies will be bright and sunny to wrap up the month on Friday, May 31. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-70s.

Look for more of the same on the weekend: mostly sunny skies on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, with high temperatures in the upper 70s each day.

