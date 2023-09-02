New Ice Cream Recall Issued Due To Undeclared Ingredient

Weis Markets Inc., headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, said it is recalling containers of Weis Quality Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream (48 ounces) because the product may contain undeclared egg.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product, according to an announcement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The product was distributed to all 197 Weis Markets’ retail stores throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The ice cream is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 041497-01194.

All sell-by dates are included in the recall as a precaution. Sell-by dates are located on the bottom of the container. An example of the container and lid has been included with this release.

There have been no illnesses reported to date, the FDA noted.

The recall was initiated after discovering that the product may contain trace amounts of egg due to processing on shared equipment in error.

Customers who have purchased this product may return it to the store it was purchased for a full refund.

Customers requiring additional information may contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a food retailer operating 197 stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and West Virginia.

