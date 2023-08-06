New Murder-Suicide Update: Renowned Hudson Valley Doctor Shoots Baby, Then Herself, Police Say

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 in the hamlet of Granite Springs in the town of Somers.

A preliminary state police investigation revealed that Dr. Krystal Cascetta "entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself," state police said in a statement, adding that the "scene is consistent with a murder/suicide."

Cascetta, age 40, shared the home on Granite Springs Road with her 37-year-old husband and the infant. The four-bedroom house was purchased in 2021, property records show.

The age and gender of the infant have not yet been released.

Cascetta was an oncologist for Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she received a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude from St. John's University in 2005, before earning her medical degree from Albany Medical College in 2009, and a Master's degree in Health Administration from Cornell University in 2022.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Somers is leading the probe of the incent.

