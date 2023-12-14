New Mural Adorns Soon-To-Be-Converted Galleria Mall Space In White Plains: 'Bit Of Whimsy'

Ossining-based illustrator and muralist Katie Reidy, age 38, is currently working on an original 60-by-12-foot work painted on a safety barrier surrounding the site of the former Galleria Mall in White Plains at 100 Main St., which was a mainstay in the county for over four decades and closed in March 2023.

Reidy, who began the work on Tuesday, Dec. 12 near the corner of Main and Court streets, plans to finish the mural by Friday, Dec. 15, officials said.

The public mural includes hearts, geometry, motion, and the seven proposed towers that would be built if White Plains officials decide to approve the proposed District Galleria, which would transform the former mall into a mixed-use development with housing, retail and open space, and other public amenities.

City officials are now evaluating the plan, which would become the largest conversion of an indoor shopping mall in the New York Metropolitan Region if approved. The project was proposed by developers Pacific Retail Capital Partners, The Cappelli Organization, SL Green Realty Corporation, and Aareal Bank.

"I did something more abstract than I typically do. It’s filled with hearts and motion. I am trying to fill the work with vibrancy and dynamics," Reidy said of her mural, which is her first work in White Plains.

Pacific Retail Capital Partners Executive Vice President Najla Kayyem also commented on the work, saying it is "intended to deliver a bit of whimsy to downtown White Plains."

"As we embark on this transformative journey, collaboration with local artists is of paramount importance. Together, we are excited to embrace community art that beautifies our construction site and reminds us that there is a bright future for downtown, and District Galleria will be an essential component of this coming renaissance," Kayyem added.

In addition to Reidy's mural, another work by artists Jasminia Otero and Christopher Rios will be mounted at the site in the coming weeks, according to Pacific Retail Capital Partners.

