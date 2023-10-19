New Look: Rail-Cleaning 'Laser Train' To Clean NY Metro-North Routes Of Fallen Leaves

This year will mark the first time that the "Laser Train" has been marked any differently than regular maintenance trains, Metro-North announced on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The futuristic trains were developed in order to clear rails of wet, slimy leaf sludge caused by a chemical in fallen leaves called pectin. This substance can cause trains to slip along the rails as they brake, resulting in the train's wheels developing a flat spot that can render them unsafe, MTA officials said.

Once this happens, the affected trains must be taken out of service so Metro-North machinists can re-true the wheels with precision lathes. The laser train was developed in order to lessen the need for trains to be taken out of service in autumn.

The trains were first deployed on the Long Island Rail Road in 2017 before coming to Metro-North during a pilot run in 2022. Now though, they will have a new retro-futuristic design inspired by a NASA logo from the 1970s, according to officials.

"The new wrap around the Metro-North laser train shows the talent and creativity of the Metro-North workforce, and our customers can keep an eye out as the laser train travels around throughout the region this fall," said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi.

The laser train will be able to be seen clearing leaves throughout Metro-North's New York territory.

