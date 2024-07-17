New Line Of Severe Storms Accompanying Cold Front Will Bring Change In Weather Pattern: Timing

The time frame for the newest severe system is from the middle of the afternoon into the middle of the night on Wednesday, July 17, with the most organized storms expected early in the evening.

Dangerous storms that moved from west to east in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday, July 16, prompted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency with more than 105,000 without power, mainly in central and northern areas.

The rest of New York, as well as New England, were spared from the most dangerous storms that moved eastward on Tuesday.

“With possible tornado touchdowns across the state, we are standing ready to assist localities however necessary as severe weather continues to move across the state,” Hochul said. “New Yorkers should be sure to monitor their local forecasts and prepare for hazardous travel and other impacts from these storms.”

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, "The primary hazard with storms is damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph."

Rainfall amounts of between 1 and 2 inches are expected from Wednesday afternoon into around daybreak on Thursday, July 18.

Wednesday will be hazy, hot, and humid during the day, with a high temperature in the low 90s.

After the cold front moves through, Thursday is expected to have less humid air and high temperatures in the mid-80s. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny during the day.

Friday, July 19, will be sunny with comfortable air and temperatures in the mid-70s.

It will be a bit warmer on Saturday, July 20, with high temperatures on either side of 90 degrees.

The outlook for Sunday, July 21, calls for mostly sunny skies with a high again around 90.

