New Info On Pair Of Brands Released After Massive Nationwide Eye Drop Recall

The original recall was announced this past November for 27 drops distributed to wholesalers and retailers by Velocity Pharma LLC. The recall was issued due to potential safety concerns after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigators found insanitary conditions.

In a new announcement, the company said product details on two of the brands sold at outlets including Rite Aid have been corrected.

The two drops and the changes are:

Lubricant Gel Drops, 15 ml., Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1.0% W/V: Correct Product National Drug Code (NDC) numbers are 11822-9706-5 and 11822-4540-5.

Lubricant Eye Drops, 15 ml. (twin pack), Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% W/V: Correct Product National Drug Code (NDC) numbers are 11822-9707-5 and 11822-4811-5.

All lots subject to the recall have expiration dates ranging from November 2023 to September 2025.

For a direct link to the announcement on the changes from the FDA, click here.

Consumers with questions regarding the newest recall can contact regulatory@velocitypharma.com or regulatory@kilitchhealthcare.com.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of the product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail, or by fax.

Complete and submit the report online at fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm.

To obtain a form by regular mail or fax, download a form available at fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

