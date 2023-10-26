New Housing Law In Rockland Aimed At Keeping Migrants Out

Rockland County officials including Executive Ed Day and Legislative Chair Jay Hood Jr. released the "Home Rule Autonomy in Housing Act," on Wednesday, Oct. 25 in an effort to help combat migrants being bused into the county from areas such as New York City.

Back in May, Rockland County declared a State of Emergency in response to New York City planning on housing about 340 adult males in Armoni Inn and Suites in Orangeburg, a hamlet in the town of Orangetown.

The State of Emergency prohibited municipalities from bringing and housing people in the county and this new law now codifies that protection, said Day.

“This is a home rule state and New York City has no authority in this county. This new law formalizes and prevents outside jurisdictions from unilaterally deciding to establish or operate shelters or housing programs in Rockland,” added Day.

The local law states that no municipality or property owner in Rockland County may participate in or establish a housing program without a license issued by the County of Rockland.

“This law is another important tool we can use to make sure Rockland County taxpayers and neighborhoods are protected,” Hood said.

Violation of the law is a misdemeanor carrying up to a $1,000 penalty per day and/or up to one year of incarceration.

For municipal corporations, a civil penalty may be assessed for violations up to $50,000 per violation, per day.

