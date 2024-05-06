Electric Scooters Now Available For Rockland County Shoppers

Located in Rockland County in West Nyack, the Palisades Center, a four-story mall with 17 restaurants, a comedy club, and more, said the "Scoozer" program offers shoppers an innovative way to navigate the expansive center.

Mall officials said Scoozer offers a fleet of two-seater electric scooters, enhancing accessibility and enabling guests to explore Palisades Center together.

The scooters have two seats and cost $39 for a full shopping day.

The electric scooters are located on Level One near The Cheesecake Factory and can be rented using Scoozer's mobile app. The mobile app gives riders complete control of their rental experience from start to finish.

For more information about Scoozer and its services, visit Scoozer.net.

