'Every Parent's Worst Nightmare': Here's Latest On Girl's Disappearance At State Park In NY

Charlotte E. Sena was last seen in Saratoga County at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Moreau Lake State Park in the town of Moreau.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, an AMBER Alert was activated by state police.

Sena, who has long, blonde hair, is approximately 5-foot-1 and weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black crocs, and a gray bike helmet.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who held a news conference Sunday afternoon, Oct. 1 at Moreau Lake State Park to provide an update on the search, said Charlotte Sena was attending a gathering with family and friends when she went missing at the park, which is located about 15 miles from the family's residence in a hamlet in Saratoga County.

Hochul said "the day turned into every parent's worst nightmare."

Charlotte went out for a bike ride around dinner time and did a couple of loops with close friends before deciding to go around one more time by herself. It was still light out at the time, Hochul said.

"That's where the nightmare literally begins," Hochul said noting that Charlotte's parents, David and Trisha Sena starting calling her name after she hadn't returned several minutes later.

Tricia Sena called 911 at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, Hochul said.

By 7 p.m., state police were on site.

"The scene was chaotic with people leaving their tables, and everyone joining the search, and calling the name, 'Charlotte,' " Hochul said.

Aviation units, drones, dogs, including bloodhounds all joined state police on site, along with special response teams, forest rangers, underwater rescue teams, an airboat, and park police.

Charlotte, a fourth-grader, had just been elected to be a class officer for student council. She is a niece of a member of the Schenectady Fire Department.

"It's a very hard time for her family," Hochul said, adding, "We are leaving no stone, no table, no branch underturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte.

Hochul said she promised Charlotte's parents that their daughter would be found.

"She's all of our daughters," Hochul said. "Their family needs love, they need prayers, and if you know anything, have seen anything, please contact 911."

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.