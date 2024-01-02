Never Mind: Admitted Vote Fraudster Withdraws Consideration For City Job In NY

In Rensselaer County, the Troy City Council’s Republican majority had chosen former Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield as their pick for Assistant City Clerk.

The plan, first reported by Albany station CBS6, sparked criticism given that Schofield previously pleaded guilty to 12 federal counts of voter fraud in January 2023.

Democrat Sue Steele, the council’s incoming president, blasted the proposal as “unconscionable.”

“Putting him in an office with access to people’s private, personal information, which he admitted that he used in fraudulently voting people,” Steele told the outlet.

Following the outcry, Schofield withdrew his name from consideration, Troy City Council majority leader Tom Casey confirmed to Daily Voice on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Asked why members would nominate Schofield given his admitted criminal history, Casey cited recent state legislation that seals certain convictions after a period of time in order to make it easier for people to get jobs.

“Jason immediately took responsibility for what had been done and expressed his desire to get his life back on track and start over,” Casey said.

“In the spirit of those Democrat-led reforms, we had hoped to gain support, even with the Democratic members of the Troy City Council. When that did not materialize, Jason did not wish to continue pursuing employment.

"We wish him well in rebuilding his life.”

Casey also provided Daily Voice with a copy of Schofield’s resume, which he described as “very impressive, with a long history of public service.”

In January 2023, Schofield pleaded guilty to a 12-count fraud indictment in Albany federal court.

He admitted to illegally using the names and dates of birth of other voters in order to file absentee ballots during the 2021 election.

Scofield faces up to five years in federal prison on each count when he’s sentenced in May 2024.

