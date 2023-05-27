50,000-Plus Bottles Of Popular Brand Of Buffalo Wing Sauce Recalled

T.W. Garner Food Company is voluntarily recalling 50,688 12-ounce bottles of Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce because some of the bottles may contain Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce which contains soy, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product, the FDA noted

The product can be identified as a 12 oz. glass bottle with orange sauce, called Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce. The only product affected has a best-used-by date of 12-06-23 followed by T 065239 printed on the cap of the product. (See the image above.)

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a report was received from a direct customer that a bottle labeled as Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce was located instead of Texas Pete Extra Mild Wing Sauce.

The bottle of Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce was missing the allergen declaration of soy. Investigation indicates the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run.

The product was shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in these 13 states:

New York

Connecticut

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Texas

North Carolina

South Carolina

Florida

Georgia

Alabama

Tennessee

Louisiana

Mississippi

Consumers with a soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the product are urged not to consume it and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Garner Foods at 336-231-6417 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or email at ContactUs@garnerfoods.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.