Nearly 50K Hyundai Vehicles Recalled Nationwide For Potentially Faulty Airbags

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced this week that 40,144 Hyundai Santa Fe ICE vehicles and 9,575 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV vehicles are subject to a nationwide recall due to the faulty airbags.

All of the vehicles were produced in 2024.

According to the NHTSA, the main floor wire harness used in the recalled SUVs can become damaged due to unexpected contact with the passenger-side, second-row bench seat's folding hinge asssembly.

"A damaged main floor wire harness could result in the illumination of the air bag warning light, inadvertent air bag deployment, or an inability to deploy the airbags during a crash," officials said.

No confirmed crashes or injures as a result of the defect have been reported by the company.

Hyundai said it will be notifying owners of suspect vehicles by mail, and they will be able to bring the SUVs to dealers to inspect and properly secure the harness.

In the event wire harness damage is confirmed, NHTSA says that the floor wire harness will be replaced with a new one.

There will be no cost to the owners of affected vehicles.

