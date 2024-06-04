Nationwide Recall Issued For Ground Black Pepper Due To Possible Health Risk

UBC Food Distributors issued the recall for the product under the Baraka brand name in 7-ounce plastic containers with UPC code 8 22514 26626 6, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

The company said it was notified of the potential for contamination based on a routine state surveillance sample collected by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets that tested positive for Salmonella the presence of Salmonella in some packages of the product.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The recalled products were sold in retail stores throughout the nation in clear plastic packages marked with an expiration date of January 2026 on the back of the label.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased 7-ounce container of ground black pepper are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 313-846-8117 Monday to Friday between 9 a,m. to 5 p.m.

