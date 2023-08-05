Nationwide Public Health Alert Issued For Beef Product Due To Possible Presence Of Plastic

A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.

The item, produced on Tuesday, July 25, is:

Approximately 1.5-lb. plastic tray packages containing “USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS BEEF FROM ALDI, BEEF FOR CARNE PICADA” with a “Use or Freeze by” date of Aug. 22, 2023, Julian Date 206, and time stamp between 08:43 through 09:23. The product bears the establishment number Est. 85M on the back label. The product was available in select ALDI grocery stores nationwide.

Click here to view both the front and back product labels.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it received a complaint from a retail store that soft, clear plastic was noticed in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can call Cargill at 844-419-1574.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

