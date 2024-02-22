Fair 29°

SHARE

Nationwide Cellular Outages Affecting Customers Of AT&T, Other Services

A nationwide cell service outage is preventing many customers of several different service providers from placing or receiving calls, sending texts, or accessing the internet.

Cell phone tower.

Cell phone tower.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Maxwell Fury
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

About 74,000 AT&T outages were reported by the website Downdetector.com at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.

Outages are also being reported by Verizon and T-Mobile customers, but those numbers are fewer than the AT&T outages.

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning," AT&T said in a statement. "We are working urgently to restore service to them."

AT&T said it is encouraging "the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE