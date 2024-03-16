National Guard Solider From NY ID'd As Sole Survivor Of Triple-Fatal Crash

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. Friday, March 8 while the UH-72 Lakota chopper was flying over the US-Mexico border near Rio Grande City, Texas, according to the Joint Task Force North.

Capital Region native Jacob Pratt, of Rensselaer, suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized.

More than $102,000 has been raised from a total of over 1,100 separate donations in a GoFundMe fundraiser launched by the New York State Council of School Superintendents.

"Jacob is currently receiving treatment in Texas for severe injuries sustained in the crash," according to the fundraiser. "He has suffered multiple broken bones, including fractures in his back, ribs, leg, and pelvis. While the full extent of his injuries are still being assessed, it is clear that Jacob has a long and arduous road to recovery."

National Guard soldier Casey Frankoski, age 28, and New York State Police trooper John M. Grassia III, age 30, who also served in the National Guard, had been earlier identified as among the three victims, along with a Border Patrol agent.

Frankoski was a graduate of Columbia High School in East Greenbush.

"Casey was not only an excellent student but also excelled in sports and community service before joining the New York National Guard," Rensselaer Mayor Mike Stammel said. "Casey comes from a family deeply rooted in public service, and her legacy as an American hero resonates throughout our community."

Her father is retired Rensselaer Police Chief James Frankoski, Stammel said.

“I am deeply saddened at the passing of two members of the New York National Guard and a member of the New York State Police during a federal deployment along our southern border," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement issued late Sunday morning, March 10. "There is no greater calling than service to and defense of your country.

"I join the members of our National Guard and State Police, and the entire State of New York, in mourning this tragic loss.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those killed, and I remain incredibly grateful for the many service men and women who put themselves at risk every day to ensure the security of our state and our nation.”

Grassia joined the New York State Police in April 2022 and was most recently assigned to Troop G (Latham). in Albany County.

"Trooper Grassia, who was dedicated to serving and protecting not only the citizens of New York State but also the citizens of the entire United States, will be remembered for his ultimate sacrifice," the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association said in a statement issued Saturday evening, March 9.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.