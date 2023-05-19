Naked Woman Walks Around Hudson Valley McDonald's Parking Lot With Friend Recording: Police

The incident took place in Ulster County around 4:50 p.m., Thursday, May 18 at McDonald's located at 350 Route 212 in Saugerties.

According to Chief Joseph Sinagra of the town of Saugerties Police, officers responded to a report of a woman who was exposing herself in the parking lot.

An investigation established that 49-year-old Nassau County resident Cheryl Ann Johnsen, of Westbury, had laid on the sidewalk next to the McDonald's building, pulled her pants and underwear off, and then proceeded to repeatedly raise her legs over her head, Sinagra said.

Johnsen then got up, pulled her shirt over her head, and still wearing no underwear or pants, began to run around a vehicle in the parking lot, the chief said. Johnsen then got into her SUV, and popped out of the sunroof, with her breast exposed.

At the time, Johnsen’s escapades were being streamed by one of Johnsen’s friends who were present, recording Johnsen’s actions live, he added.

Johnsen was arrested at the scene on the charge of exposure of a person and released on an appearance ticket.

Police have secured video of the incident for the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.