Mysterious 'Massive Booms' Reported In NY, NJ: Earthquake, Fireball Speculations Loom

Mysterious rattling was reported by New York and New Jersey residents Tuesday morning, July 16.

 Photo Credit: Gina_Janosch/X
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Locals reported rattling just after 11:20 a.m., however, the USGS had not confirmed any seismic shifts as of 12:25 p.m.

While the "confirmed events" page appears to have crashed on the American Meteor Society website, exactly after the rattling occurred, NY and CT residents reported witnessing fireballs.

Speculations loomed that the sound may have been caused by a fireball.

One resident in Bergen County reported feeling their house shaking. Others took to X.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

