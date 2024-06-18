Mug Shot Released From Justin Timberlake's Overnight Stay In Hamptons Jail For DWI Charge

Timberlake, who has been out promoting his new album "Everything I Thought It Was," spent the night in jail after being charged for allegedly driving drunk.

Timberlake, age 43, of Franklin, Tennessee, was arrested shortly after leaving the posh American Hotel in Sag Harbor, around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, after a night of drinking with friends, according to multiple news reports.

Sag Harbor Village Police said Timberlake failed to stop at a stop sign on southbound Madison Street and was not maintaining his travel lane in a 2025 BMW.

A traffic stop was initiated, and after an investigation, it was determined that Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition, Sag Harbor Police said

An arrest report obtained by ABC News said his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, exhibited slowed speech, and was unsteady on his feet, police wrote.

The father of two boys, who told police he had one drink, failed a field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer test, police said.

He was held overnight for arraignment early Tuesday morning, during which he pled not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, July 26.

Timberlake has two concerts in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week as part of his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour."

