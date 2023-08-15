More Spotty Storms Possible As Potent System Pushes Through Northeast

A widespread 1 to 2.5 inches of rainfall is expected in most of the region through the duration of the storm with locally higher amounts of 3 inches or more, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers will continue at times Tuesday, Aug. 15, especially in the morning. The cloud cover will keep the high temperature in the upper 70s with high humidity.

There will be a new chance for scattered storms and rain Tuesday evening, mainly in areas south and west, just before the system winds down from west to east.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

The outlook for Thursday, Aug. 17 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low-80s.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun on Friday, Aug. 18 with a high temperature of around 80 degrees with a slight chance for showers during the day.

