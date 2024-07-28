A Few Clouds 86°

Months-Long Lane Closure To Snag Traffic On Busy Hudson Valley Roadway

A tunnel on a busy road in the Hudson Valley will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic for several months, officials announced.

Traffic in the Breakneck Tunnel on Route 9D in Philipstown and Fishkill will be reduced to a single lane until mid-November.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Beginning on Monday, July 29, Route 9D will be reduced to a single lane at the Breakneck Tunnel between the Dutchess County town of Fishkill and the Putnam County town of Philipstown, the New York State Department of Transportation announced. 

The closure will continue through Thursday, Nov. 14, officials added. 

The roadway will have alternating traffic controlled by temporary signals during the closure, which will allow crews to perform construction work. 

