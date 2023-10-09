Missing NY 17-Year-Old May Be Traveling Through Region

Albany County resident Chante Ballo, age 17, of East Greenbush, was last seen shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, near Robert Lane and Red Mill Road.

She was wearing all black with white sneakers and was carrying a journal, according to East Greenbush Police.

Investigators said Ballo may have gotten into an unknown vehicle and may be heading to New York City.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the East Greenbush Police Department at 518-479-2525.

