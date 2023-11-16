Missing Chestnut Ridge Girl, 13, Struck, Killed On Garden State Parkway

The 14-year-old victim from Chestnut Ridge was pronounced dead on the darkened southbound highway near Exit 171 south of the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale shortly after 5 a.m. Nov. 16, they said.

An unknown vehicle hit the girl first and kept going, New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair said.

A Chevy Tahoe traveling behind that vehicle then hit her, as well, he said.

The Tahoe driver "contacted Troop D Bloomfield station to report striking something in the roadway," McNair said.

He was then released.

The highway was temporarily closed so the victim could be tended to, the wreckage could be removed and they could begin investigating.

It wasn't immediately clear what the special needs Orthodox teen was doing alone on that dark stretch of roadway two miles or so from the Rockland County border.

An investigation was continuing, McNair said.

