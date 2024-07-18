Millions Of Bissell Steam Cleaners Sold Nationwide Recalled Due To Burn Risk

An alert was issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) advising that BISSELL Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners are being recalled, which can leak hot water or steam onto users, posing a possible burn hazard.

Approximately 3.2 million units are subject to the recall.

According to CPSC, the recall includes multiple models in the model series 39N7 and 2994. "STEAM SHOT," or "POWER STEAMER" is printed on the side of the product.

The model numbers are printed on the product rating label located on the bottom of the unit.

Colors include green, pink, blue, orange, white, black, purple and red.

They were sold nationwide at Target, Walmart, department stores, and other home goods stores between August 2008 and May 2024.

BISSELL has received 183 reports of hot water or steam escaping from the product, including 157 reports of minor burn injuries, officials noted.

CPSC advised that anyone using the recalled steam cleaners should stop immediately and contact BISSELL to receive a $60 credit for a new purchase, or a $40 refund.

Anyone with a faulty steam cleaner has been instructed to visit the BISSELL recall page "to register for the recall, and for instructions on how to cut the cord and take and upload a photo of the steam cleaner showing the model number and cut cord."

