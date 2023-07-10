Metro-North Railroad Announces Service Changes Due To Storm

As a result, Metro-North Railroad service between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie has been suspended, and is expected to remain unavailable at least through the day Monday.

Crews will be working to evaluate damage and clear tracks of fallen trees, mud, boulders, and water that in places has risen above running rails.

Some areas are being inspected for possible washout conditions to ensure the integrity of the railroad right of way.

With additional severe weather expected overnight, clearing and required repairs may be delayed, however service will be restored as soon as safe operation is possible.

Customers normally riding to or from the affected stations are encouraged to work from home Monday where that is an option, board Hudson Line service at Croton-Harmon, or take Harlem Line service at Southeast, Croton Falls and other stations along that line.

Metro-North has also now suspended service on the Harlem Line between Southeast and Wassaic. Stations north of Southeast have no service at least through the morning hours due to high water above running rail in sections of track and a washout on the right of way south of Dover in Dutchess County.

For current service information, check the TrainTime app and new.mta.info.

