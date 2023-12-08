Massive Storm: Here's Projected Rainfall, When Damaging Winds Could Cause Power Outages

The wide-ranging system will move in on Sunday, Dec. 10, and continue into Monday, Dec. 11, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected Sunday into Monday, Dec. 11, with stronger gusts up to 60 miles per hour farther east, and up to 70 mph along the New England coast. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Friday, Dec. 8 will be the pick of the week weatherwise with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-40s.

The day before the storm arrives, Saturday, Dec. 9, the mercury will climb to a high temperature in the mid-50s with partly sunny skies.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day. The chance for rainfall will start in the early afternoon.

Current projections for the storm system predict the heaviest rainfall and strongest wind gusts Sunday evening and continuing overnight into Monday before the system moves out Monday afternoon.

For a look at projected rainfall totals, click on the second image above. The highest amounts are expected in the areas in the darker shade of green, where up to 4 inches is expected with locally higher totals possible.

"Travelers both on the roads and in the air could end up experiencing delays, even in areas where rain or snow is not falling," AccuWeather.com says.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.