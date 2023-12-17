Massive Storm Nears Northeast: These Areas Will See Strongest Wind Gusts, Heaviest Rainfall

The storm will arrive from the south Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17, continuing into Monday, Dec. 18, with the heaviest precipitation on Monday, the National Weather Service says.

Precipitation could transition to light snow in interior areas Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday, Dec. 19 when the temperature drops below freezing farther north.

"Wind gusts will range between 40 and 60 mph and could approach 70 mph along the coast," according to AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

Wind advisories are in effect from midnight to noon on Monday for much of the region, with wind gusts expected to be between 40 and 60 mph.

Areas expected to see the strongest gusts are shown in the first image above from AccuWeather.com.

Gusts of 74 mph or greater are considered hurricane-force winds, AccuWeather notes.

A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is forecast, with locally higher amounts of up to 8 inches. (Click on the second image above for projected rainfall amounts.)

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Sunday morning. "Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Minor flooding will likely occur in poor drainage and urban areas."

Scattered thunderstorms are possible overnight into around daybreak on Monday morning.

The heaviest rain should begin to wind down late Monday afternoon, followed by showers in the evening and at times overnight.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and brisk with a high temperature of around 40 degrees. There could be scattered showers at times.

Look for sunny skies on Wednesday, Dec. 20 with a high again around 40.

The outlook for Thursday, Dec. 21 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 40s.

