Massive Recall Issued For Brand Of Candy Linked To Death Of NY Girl

About 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy in various flavors are subject to the recall, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said, noting the candy’s rolling ball can dislodge and become trapped in a child’s throat, posing a fatal choking risk.

CPSC said it has received one report of a 7-year-old girl who choked and died after the candy’s rolling ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat in New York in April 2023. The girl's precise place of residence in New York has not been released.

Consumers should stop using the recalled rolling candy immediately, take it away from children, and contact Passaic, New Jersey-based KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund.

This recall involves Cocco Candy’s Rolling Candy consisting of 2 fluid ounces in various flavors including Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti, and Sour Cola.

KGR Distribution Corp. sold the rolling candy to stores nationwide and online at www.kgrcandies.com from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50.

Cocco Candy Rolling Candy with the following barcode printed on the back of the product are included in the recall:

Cocco Candy Strawberry Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414008 - 8683363414367 - 8683363414176

Cocco Candy Tutti Frutti Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414015 - 8683363414367 - 8683363414176

Cocco Candy Cola Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414022 - 8683363414367 - 8683363414176

Contact KGR toll-free at 888-802-8823 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday, by email at recall@kgrdistribution.com or online at www.kgrcandies.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

