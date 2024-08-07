Massive, Parasite-Carrying Snail Found In New York Park

The invasive giant African land snail was discovered within Brooklyn's Prospect Park in early May following a report from the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

After it was seen in the park, it was surrendered to the City Parks department in a box, officials said, promoting a response from Environmental Conservation Police.

According to Environmental Conservation officials, possessing giant African land snails is not allowed in New York because of their status as an invasive species. The snails, which measure around 8 inches long on average, can consume over 500 different types of plants.

Additionally, the mollusks are a risk to public health because they can carry a parasite that causes meningitis, an infection of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord that can be fatal.

To make the incident stranger, it is not known how the giant snail, which is native to East Africa, made it to New York in the first place.

