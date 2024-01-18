Recall Issued For Salad Product Over Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction

The prepackaged salads were distributed to Hannaford’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Maine, and Vermont.

The Mexican Style Quinoa Salad is marked with the UPC code 036217172018 and have a use by date of 1/22/24.

No illnesses have been reported related to this problem, but the recall was initiated after the product was discovered to be mislabeled.

Anyone who has purchased the salad is entitled to a full refund. For more information contact the Haverhill company at (978) 556-4500 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.