Mary Tyler Moore's Greenwich Estate Hits Market For $21.9 Million

Located in Fairfield County in the heart of Greenwich, the sprawling Georgian-style estate is situated on nearly seven acres and features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms as well as a separate one-bedroom apartment above the garage.

Moore, lived in the New York village of Millbrook in eastern Dutchess County, before purchasing the Greenwich property for $10 million in 2006, along with her husband, Dr. Robert Levine, a retired cardiologist. Moore died in 2017 in Greenwich.

Levine told The Wall Street Journal he made the difficult decision to sell the home in order to move on with his life following her death.

In addition to the main house, the estate features a glass conservatory, a gym with a spa, an elevator, an outdoor pool, and a fireplace. It also boasts five acres of grounds held for conservation, according to Sotheby's International Realty in Greenwich. The sale is being handled by Joseph Barbieri.

Add a sprawling kitchen and billiards room, an entire private second floor that features the living quarters, and you have a delightful home that most can only dream of.

The entire home has been updated and renovated, Sotheby's said. The estate is also close to Greenwich Avenue for shopping and dining as well as the Westchester County Airport for travel.

Sounds perfect, just like the one-liners Moore delivered leaving you reeling in laughter.

