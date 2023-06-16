Man With 33 Convictions Sentenced For Hudson Valley Domestic Violence Attack

Dutchess County resident Lorenzo Jackson, age 59, of Poughkeepsie, was sentenced in Orange County to one-and-half to three years in prison for the November 2022 incident in New Windsor, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

According to Hoovler, this is Jackson's 33rd criminal conviction, including 11 prior convictions for domestic violence.

The incident took place on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, when Jackson entered the home of the mother of his child in violation of a previously issued order of protection, court documents stated.

Once inside, Jackson proceeded to argue with the victim, shoved her, and refused to leave, court documents show. Later, after being taken into custody by the police, Jackson made threats to kill the victim.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the Town of New Windsor Police Department for their investigation and arrest of Jackson.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home,” said Hoovler. “Where a serial offender refuses to abide by orders of protection, their actions must be met with appropriate criminal sanctions."

