Man Standing On I-287 In Hudson Valley Killed By Tractor-Trailer, Police Say

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 in Westchester County in Harrison near mile marker No. 6.

According to New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks, the unidentified man was standing in the center lane when the tractor-trailer came upon him and could not stop in time.

The man was then hit by the vehicle behind the tractor-trailer, Hicks said.

He was pronounced dead by the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office.

Both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with state police. No criminality is expected, Hicks said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.