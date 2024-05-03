Man Shot On Hudson Valley Basketball Court, Police Searching For Suspects

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 2, on South Park Avenue in Beacon.

According to Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson of the Beacon Police officers responded to South Davies Terrace for a report of shots fired.

Johnson said officers located a 20-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital via ambulance, where he was treated and later released, Johnson said.

"This agency is continuing to investigate the shooting, and due to the nature of the incident, further details are not being released at this time," Johnson said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to further the investigation is encouraged to contact the City of Beacon Police Department Detective Division by calling 845-831-4111.

