Man Shot By Officer After Resisting Arrest, Grabbing Gun In Hudson Valley: Police

The incident happened on Monday, July 3 around 4:30 p.m., when a local business in New Rochelle reported a possible theft to police and gave officers a description of the suspect.

Once police arrived in the area, they then found a man matching this description walking close to the store on Lincoln Avenue near North Avenue and went to arrest him, according to New Rochelle Police.

While he was being placed under arrest though, the man began physically resisting and allegedly grabbed an officer's gun to try and remove it from the holster, police said.

This prompted an officer to shoot the suspect, who was then taken to a local hospital where he is undergoing medical treatment.

The department later released body camera footage of the incident, which depicts the suspect struggling with officers while they tried placing handcuffs on him before grabbing the gun.

The man's name was not released by police.

The shooting is now under investigation by the New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

