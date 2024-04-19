Update: ID Released For Man Who Set Self On Fire Outside Trump Trial

A man survived after lighting himself on fire just steps away from the Manhattan courthouse where former President Trump’s alleged hush money trial was underway.

The incident, which was broadcast live to a national audience on CNN, happened at around 1:40 p.m. Friday, April 19, right outside the New York Supreme Court near Foley Square.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard said the man walked into the park before reaching into a backpack and throwing several pamphlets onto the ground. He then doused himself with an accelerant and lit himself on fire.

Flames could be seen shooting 10 to 15 feet into the air as the man’s body was fully engulfed in flames and people nearby began screaming and running away.

CNN anchor Laura Coates, who was broadcasting just feet away and initially thought it was a mass shooting, provided viewers with a first-hand account.

“A man has now lit himself on fire outside of the courthouse in Manhattan. … We are watching a man who is fully emblazoned in front of the courthouse. … We are watching multiple fires breaking out around his body,” Coates said.

Emergency responders arrived within seconds and spent nearly two minutes trying to extinguish the flames, with some using their jackets, according to Coates.

The man, identified by NYPD as 37-year-old Maxwell Azzarello, of St. Augustine, Florida, was taken to Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

Four police officers suffered minor burns during the ordeal, Sheppard said.

Azzarello did not appear to be targeting anyone or make any mention of supporting or opposing Trump beforehand, according to police. Sheppard described him as a “conspiracy theorist” whose pamphlets mentioned Ponzi schemes and public schools being a front for the mob.

Relatives told police that they didn’t even know Azzarello was in New York. He reportedly arrived in the city earlier in the week.

Asked whether security measures will be enhanced outside the courthouse during Trump’s trial, including closing Foley Square to the public, Sheppard said that’s still being discussed.

Coates called the incident an “extremely disturbing set of events,” adding that she could still smell smoke and human flesh nearly 10 minutes later.

Shortly before the incident, the full allotment of jury alternates was completed, completing the panel after the 12 jurors had been selected a day earlier.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.