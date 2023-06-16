Man Sends Explicit Sex Videos, Photos To Undercover Rockland County Cop, Police Say

Rockland County resident Victor Peraino, age 35, of Garnerville, a hamlet in the town of Haverstraw, was arrested on Thursday, June 15 in Stony Point.

According to Lt. Greg Becker of the Stony Point Police, Peraino was caught during an investigation in conjunction with the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

During the investigation, Peraino communicated with an undercover officer, whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, Becker said.

Becker said on several occasions during the conversations, Peraino sent explicit videos and photographs of himself to the undercover officer.

He was nabbed when he arranged to meet with the "girl" who was the undercover officer to have sex, police said.

Peraino was charged with disseminating indecent material to a minor and released on a $1,000 bail.

The Stony Point Police Department was assisted by the:

Rockland County District Attorney’s Office

Rockland County Sheriff’s Department

Town of Haverstraw Police Department

If you believe you or someone you know may have been victimized by the defendant, please contact the Stony Point Detective Bureau at 845-786-2422.

