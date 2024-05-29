Man Parks SUV In Train's Path In Hudson Valley, Runs Away, Cops Say

The Hudson Valley incident occurred in Ulster County around 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, south of the Esopus Avenue railroad crossing in the town of Espous.

According to Capt. Joseph Sciutto of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a train hitting a car.

When first responders arrived, they saw a car seat in the back seat and quickly checked to ensure no children were injured, Sciutto said. Deputies found no one in the vehicle and began to look around the area for an injured person.

During their search, deputies overheard radio traffic from the New York State Police reporting they were chasing a man through the woods near Shaupeneak Ridge trailhead and Old Post Road in Esopus.

Additional deputies responded to assist the state police and assisted with taking the disorderly man into custody.

An investigation found that the man, identified as David Rivera, age 31, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was the SUV driver involved in the crash, Sciutto said.

Sciutto said Rivera intentionally drove and abandoned his vehicle facing south on the railroad tracks. No injuries occurred as a result of the accident.

The train sustained damage to the angle cock on the engine and had to be repaired by CSX mechanics on site. At approximately 7 p.m., railroad traffic resumed after the train was repaired and the vehicle was removed.

Sciutto said this remains an open and active investigation at this time. No charges have been filed.

