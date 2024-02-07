Man Nabbed For Holding Knife To Face Of Clerk In Region To Rob Convenience Store

Sullivan County resident Bryan E. Robinson, age 37, of Monticello was arrested on Monday, Feb. 5 for the robbery that took place on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the Citgo convenience store located at 41 Forestburgh Road in the Village of Monticello.

Robinson was arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that found he and the second man entered the convenience store and stole $591 on cash and $975 worth of cigarettes while Robinson held a knife to the face of the store clerk, said Acting Chief Lt. Mark Johnstone.

Robinson was seen walking on Clinton Avenue at 3:15 p.m. Monday and taken into custody by Monticello Police.

He was additionally wanted on a state parole absconder warrant. Robinson is currently on parole for a prior 2010 robbery in Orange County.

Robinson was charged with:

Robbery

Criminal possession of a weapon

Grand larceny

He was remanded to the Sullivan Court Jail without bail pending further court action.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.