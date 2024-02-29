Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Motorists At Traffic Light In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The incident took place in Dutchess County on Saturday, Feb. 24, in Wappingers Falls.

Wappingers Falls Police said the department received notification from Ring Neighbors, a public online social media platform, on Saturday warning of a "possible crime" in the area.

In the video, police said a man can be seen stopped at a traffic light threatening motorists that he had a gun in back.

As a result, the department said it opened an investigation after receiving additional complaints regarding the same man.

The investigation led officers to Wappingers Falls resident Paul J. Lomedico, age unknown, police said.

Because of Lomedicos' behavior, the detective division applied for an Extreme Risk Protection Order. The order, also called an ERPO, is for people who may be dangerous and prohibits them from purchasing or possessing firearms and surrendering any they may have, the department said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the department, with help from the New York State Police took Lomedico into custody under the order.

Officers said they confiscated a .22 caliber AR-15 rifle and a .177 BB gun from Lomedico while the order was in place.

While serving the order, police said Lomedico made several threats to "kill the law enforcement on the scene and to harm others."

He was then arrested and transported for evaluation.

