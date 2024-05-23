Man Hit, Killed Walking In Hudson Valley Auto Dealership Parking Lot

The incident occurred in Orange County on Monday, May 20, at Hudson Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Route 17K in the town of Newburgh.

According to Newburgh Police, A 2024 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 68-year-old man was entering a parking space at the dealership when the vehicle suddenly accelerated, striking the pedestrian walking directly in front of the Jeep.

The Jeep then continued across Route 17K with the man trapped under the vehicle, police said.

The unidentified man was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is under investigation. To date, no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.